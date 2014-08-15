Blue Nightmare Space Cones | Flash Frozen Cured
Strain rating:
About this strain
Blue Nightmare, bred by RNM Flowers, is a resinous, berry-flavored hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Tahoe OG. From the Tahoe OG indica, Blue Nightmare inherits a thick bud structure and a heavy blanket of crystal trichomes that promises intense euphoria and creativity. Blue Nightmare maintains the famous blueberry aroma of its Blue Dream parent, along with many of its widely cherished happy and relaxing effects.
Blue Nightmare effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
94% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Headaches
14% of people say it helps with headaches
