Logo for the brand CannaSol Farms

CannaSol Farms

Super Lemon OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Super Lemon OG effects

Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
