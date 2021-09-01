About this product

CHEESE CBD DAB WAX 90%, pure cannabidiol - 10% terpene



CANVORY CHEESE is characterized by a strong, piquant aroma. The unique taste of our waxes is created by the addition of terpenes, which are also obtained from the cannabis plant. With 90% pure CBD, our CHEESE DAB WAX is one of the purest forms of cannabidiol available. The waxy product contains almost exclusively cannabidiol, as well as 10% terpenes and traces of other cannabinoids. The wax is obtained by CO2 extraction from European certified cannabis plants. In addition, it does not contain THC and is therefore legally available throughout the EU. In addition, our waxes have no psychoactive or intoxicating effect.



About CBD DAB WAX:

Our CHEESE CBD wax is 100% natural. It contains 0% THC and is manufactured in the EU. The DAB WAX is derived from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis Sativa L.) and is ideal for dabbing or vaping. In addition, it is completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants.



Use of the CBD wax:

Many people use the CBD DAB WAX in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. Also in oil or wax bongs (Dabbing Bong) you can use the CBD wax.