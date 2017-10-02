Loading…
Logo for the brand Caregiver Brand

Caregiver Brand

Elmer's Glue

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Elmer's Glue effects

Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
