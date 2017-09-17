Caregiver Brand
False Teeth
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
False Teeth effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
22% of people say it helps with nausea
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!