Cascade Crops motto is Honesty, Integrity and Transparency. We firmly believe that to dispel the stigma represented by the black market, and to gain the trust of the public at large, it is necessary to be completely open about who we are, what we are doing, where and how we are doing it. By being a responsible corporate citizen; by contributing back to the community; by championing our corporate philanthropy; by being a net asset for our community providing jobs and economic development; and by producing regulated, controlled, tested, top quality Marijuana products - Cascade crops goal is to build trust and goodwill in our organization with the community so our customers can enjoy our products with happy thoughts and a clear conscience that the highest ethical standards have been applied to the production of all Cascade Crops products. Where is Cascade Crops located? Cascade Crops is located in Mason County Washington on the beautiful Olympic Peninsula. Mason County is home to 42 WSLCB Producer Processor applicants and is a hotbed of recreational marijuana production. The County is steeped with marijuana lore and the industry has a long history of economically supporting the region as the resource based industries disappeared. Like California has Mendocino and Humboldt, Washington has Mason County. Who is Cascade Crops? Cascade Crops LLC is a family company based in Mason County WA. We are a Washington State I-502 Recreational Marijuana Producer/Processor - WSLCB License #412077. Cascade Crops is Washington State's FIRST Indoor **and** Outdoor Producer!