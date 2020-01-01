 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Cascade Gnome

Cascade Gnome

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Cascade Gnome

Cascade Gnome is an organic cannabis producer in Central Washington. Our plants are grown in living soil. If the soil becomes a micro-ecosystem, it feeds the plant and keeps it happy. Happy plants produce healthy, tasty, enlivened flowers. Though our gardeners are versed in all common grow methodologies, we believe that true organic gardening produces better flowers. You will marvel at the taste spectrum and depth, smoothness, and clean, outstanding effects our cannabis possesses. Stronger terpene profiles produced by organic gardening encourage the "entourage effect" providing added dimension to each strain's various effects.