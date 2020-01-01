Cascade Gnome is an organic cannabis producer in Central Washington. Our plants are grown in living soil. If the soil becomes a micro-ecosystem, it feeds the plant and keeps it happy. Happy plants produce healthy, tasty, enlivened flowers. Though our gardeners are versed in all common grow methodologies, we believe that true organic gardening produces better flowers. You will marvel at the taste spectrum and depth, smoothness, and clean, outstanding effects our cannabis possesses. Stronger terpene profiles produced by organic gardening encourage the "entourage effect" providing added dimension to each strain's various effects.