Logo for the brand Cascade Valley Cannabis

Cascade Valley Cannabis

White Widow Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

White Widow effects

Reported by real people like you
3,012 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!