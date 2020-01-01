 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cascadia Labs LLC

About Cascadia Labs LLC

Cascadia Labs is Oregon’s premier cannabis-centric science-based organization offering industry leading analytical services that meet the most demanding regulatory and business requirements with integrity and consistency. Cascadia Labs management team has over two hundred years combined experience in analytical, horticulture, pharmaceutical and food sciences being applied exclusively to cannabis sciences since the inception of the regulated cannabis market in Oregon. Our services will support your success with defensible data for regulatory compliance and brand protection, while providing a foundation of solid data to base critical business decisions on in rapidly emerging and dynamic markets.