  3. Caviar Gold
Caviar Gold

Experience the World's Strongest

About Caviar Gold

Considered to be the best cannabis processors in the country, Caviar Gold utilizes a proprietary extraction method. The unique finishing process sets Caviar Gold apart from all other infused flower brands. Caviar Gold truly strives to provide patients with serious pain relief, sometimes even donating directly to those in need. Due to their heavy community involvement and various projects, Caviar Gold is more than a brand – they’re a lifestyle. Available in California, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Washington.

Cavi Cones By Caviar Gold – Leafly Reviews

September 11, 2019

Available in

United States, California, Nevada, Washington, Oklahoma, Oregon