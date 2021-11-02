About this product
Dual coil for an even consistent vaporization
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
Half gram of Shatter (of your choice)
Evolve Plus Atomizer
Evolve Plus Battery
Additional Quartz Dual Coil
Pick Tool
Micro USB Cable Charger
Built in Silicone Jar for storing your extra shatter
• ZERO THC
• 960mg CBD in 1 gram
• Infused with terpenes
• Available in all 10 flavors
• CBD Shatter formulated to provide maximum flavor and the entourage effect
• Vaping Recommendations: Glass rigs or enails, always vape at low temps: 420-600 degrees Fahrenheit for best flavor. *DO NOT SMOKE ON RED HOT NAIL*
MAY HELP WITH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety
INGREDIENTS: CBD & TERPENES
(NO VG/PG, NO DIACETYL & NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS)
CBD Shatter MAY HELP WITH:
BLUEBERRY: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety
CHERRY PIE: Memory, Focus, Alertness, Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antimicrobial, Mood Enhancer
GHOST TRAIN HAZE: Insomnia/ Sedative, Anti-Bacterial, Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Pain, Antioxidant
GRAPE KUSH: Anxiety, Inflammation, Focus
JACK HERER: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antioxidant, Anti-Bacterial
LEMON SQUEEZE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Memory, Focus, Alertness
SOUR DIESEL: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Pain, Antioxidant, Muscle Relaxation
SOUR TANGIE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal
STRAWBERRY COUGH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Memory, Focus, Alertness
WATERMELON OG: Anxiety, Anti-Depressant, Nausea
Always do your own research about CBD.These statements and products have not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with