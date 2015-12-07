CBD Mods
Haze Seeds - 5 Pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Indoor > Outdoor - Sativa Dominant 10 Week CyclE
The illustrious Haze sativa first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Although Haze cultivators must wait patiently for Haze flowers to reach full maturation, few strains can match the high-energy, creative buzz provided by this sativa staple. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness.
These seeds have been hand selected for quality and reliability
Ready to ship today
Fresh and foil packed
Indoor for best results
Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
324 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
