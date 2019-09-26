Hemp General Store
Kick back in your adirondack as you gaze into the waters of Lake Tahoe and take in the fresh outdoor aroma of earthy pine with a spritz of lemon! The perfect outdoor experience to release and refresh!
DRIP Cannabinoids Disposable Vapes are made with premium Delta-8 and natural terpenes in a convenient disposable device.
Tahoe OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1,010 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
