Central Maine Flower

MK Ultra

IndicaTHC 19%CBD

MK Ultra effects

Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
