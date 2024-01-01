We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Ceres Garden
Genuine American Cannabis
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Topicals
Other
Hemp CBD
Ceres Garden products
84 products
Balms
1:1 Dragon Balm 2oz 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 175%
CBD 175%
3.9
(
7
)
Lotions
CBD Recovery Body Restoring Lotion 350mg 2oz
by Ceres Garden
CBD 350%
5.0
(
4
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Chill Indica Tincture 100mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 2%
5.0
(
2
)
Balms
Relax Indica Body Balm 2oz 350mg
by Ceres Garden
5.0
(
1
)
Lotions
1:1 Relief Lotion 2oz 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 175%
CBD 175%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
1:1 Super Dragon Balm Stick CBD 600mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 300%
CBD 300%
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Salted Caramel Balls 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Lotions
1:1 "Restore" Pump Bottle Lotion 1000mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Restore Topical 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 175%
CBD 175%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Relief Lotion 3.5g
by Ceres Garden
THC 175.9%
CBD 175%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
1:1 "Renew" Stick 500mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 1%
CBD 1%
4.0
(
1
)
Lotions
1:1 Restore Lotion 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 100%
3.0
(
2
)
Chocolates
Dragon Balls 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
3.0
(
2
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Nano Moon CBD Tincture 150mg 15ml
by Ceres Garden
1.0
(
1
)
Capsules
Chill Indica Blend Capsules 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
1.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Zen Spray Tincture 250mg 5ml
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 150%
Chocolates
Macadamia Nut Balls - Indica 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
Capsules
Zen Capsules 250mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 150%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Rebound Tincture 250 15ml
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 150%
Capsules
Relief Capsules 250mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 150%
Miscellaneous
Soothe Bath Salts 100mg 4oz
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Indica PM Spray Tincture 100mg 5ml
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
Capsules
Indica-PM Capsules 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
Chocolates
Assorted Chews 100mg 10pk
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 0%
