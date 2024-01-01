Logo for the brand Ceres Garden

Ceres Garden

Genuine American Cannabis
All categoriesEdiblesTopicalsOtherHemp CBD

Misc weed products

3 products
Product image for Soothe Bath Salts 100mg 4oz
Miscellaneous
Soothe Bath Salts 100mg 4oz
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
Product image for 1:1 Moon Cycle Bath Salts 100mg 4oz
Miscellaneous
1:1 Moon Cycle Bath Salts 100mg 4oz
by Ceres Garden
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Product image for Revive Bath Salts 100mg 4oz
Miscellaneous
Revive Bath Salts 100mg 4oz
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%