THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
54 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
Chill Indica Tincture 100mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 2%
5.0
(
2
)
Chocolates
Salted Caramel Balls 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Dragon Balls 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
3.0
(
2
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Nano Moon CBD Tincture 150mg 15ml
by Ceres Garden
1.0
(
1
)
Capsules
Chill Indica Blend Capsules 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
1.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Zen Spray Tincture 250mg 5ml
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 150%
Chocolates
Macadamia Nut Balls - Indica 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
Capsules
Zen Capsules 250mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 150%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Rebound Tincture 250 15ml
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 150%
Capsules
Relief Capsules 250mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 150%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Indica PM Spray Tincture 100mg 5ml
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
Capsules
Indica-PM Capsules 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
Chocolates
Assorted Chews 100mg 10pk
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Coffee Bean Balls - Indica 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
Candy
THC Sativa Mixed Fruit Hard Candy 100mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
1:1 Lemon Fruit Drop 200MG 10pk
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Candy
CBD Strawberry Fruit Chews 200mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 200%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Protect PM CBD 300mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 5%
CBD 300%
Capsules
Sativa-AM Capsules 250mg 10-pack
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 150%
Chocolates
Sativa Macadamia Nut Balls 100mg 10pk
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 2%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Chill Indica Blend Tincture 100mg 15ml
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:1 Balance Tincture 200mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Indica PM Tincture 100mg 15ml
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
Candy
Sour Apple Fruit Drop 100MG 10pk
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Ceres Garden
Catalog
Edibles