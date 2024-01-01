We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Ceres Garden
Genuine American Cannabis
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Topicals
Other
Hemp CBD
THC lotions, creams, & patches
26 products
Balms
1:1 Dragon Balm 2oz 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 175%
CBD 175%
3.9
(
7
)
Lotions
CBD Recovery Body Restoring Lotion 350mg 2oz
by Ceres Garden
CBD 350%
5.0
(
4
)
Balms
Relax Indica Body Balm 2oz 350mg
by Ceres Garden
5.0
(
1
)
Lotions
1:1 Relief Lotion 2oz 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 175%
CBD 175%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
1:1 Super Dragon Balm Stick CBD 600mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 300%
CBD 300%
5.0
(
1
)
Lotions
1:1 "Restore" Pump Bottle Lotion 1000mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Restore Topical 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 175%
CBD 175%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Relief Lotion 3.5g
by Ceres Garden
THC 175.9%
CBD 175%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
1:1 "Renew" Stick 500mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 1%
CBD 1%
4.0
(
1
)
Lotions
1:1 Restore Lotion 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 100%
3.0
(
2
)
Balms
1:1 Moon Cycle Lunar Balance Balm 2oz 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 175%
CBD 175%
Lubricants & Oils
Renew CBD Topical 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 175%
CBD 175%
Lotions
Body Bliss Gel CBD 200mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 4%
CBD 200%
Lotions
Recovery Lotion Pump Topical 1000mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 0%
CBD 1000%
Balms
"Restore" Pump CBD 1000mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Balms
1:1 "Restore" Lotion 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Balms
Relax Balm Stick 500mg 3.4oz
by Ceres Garden
THC 500%
CBD 0%
Balms
1:1 "Renew" Balm 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 1%
CBD 1%
Lotions
Relax Calming Bath Salts 4oz 100mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 100%
Balms
"Recovery" Lotion 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 0%
CBD 100%
Balms
1:1 Renew Mind Body & Soul Balm 350mg 2oz
by Ceres Garden
THC 175%
CBD 175%
Lubricants & Oils
Recovery CBD Topical 350mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 12%
CBD 65%
Balms
250:1 Dragon Balm Stick CBD 500mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 2%
CBD 500%
Lubricants & Oils
Renew CBD Topical 500mg
by Ceres Garden
THC 250%
CBD 250%
Home
Brands
Ceres Garden
Catalog
Topicals