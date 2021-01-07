About this product
Looking for a super delicious flavor and a long-lasting head-heavy high? You’ve found it with Gelonade. Made by crossing the strains Lemon Tree and Gelato #41, Gelonade is a crisp hybrid with uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. Gelonade is Sun+Earth Certified flower raised by the lunar farmers at Moon Made Farms. It's good for the environment and good for you.
TYPE: Hybrid
THC: 22.0%
CANNABINOIDS: 25.9%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
REGION: Humboldt
About this strain
Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.
Gelonade effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
