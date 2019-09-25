Slay your to-do list with XJ-13. This lime sherbet sativa has an uplifting, focused buzz. Need to get shit done? This is your strain.



XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. Induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. The unique terp profile hits you with a heavy terpinolene, caryophyllene and a rarely seen ocimene.



TYPE: Sativa

THC: 79.95%

CBD: 0.37%

CANNABINOIDS: 85.90%

TERPENES: 6.36%



GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farms

REGION: Humboldt