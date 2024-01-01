Logo for the brand Chewee's

Chewee's

Handcrafted Infused Caramels
All categoriesEdibles

Chewee's products

12 products
Product image for Sea Salt Caramels Indica 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Sea Salt Caramels Indica 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
THC 100%
Product image for Sea Salt Caramels Sativa 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Sea Salt Caramels Sativa 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
THC 100%
Product image for Cappuccino Caramels Sativa 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Cappuccino Caramels Sativa 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Product image for Caramel Apple Indica 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Caramel Apple Indica 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Product image for Mocha Caramels Indica 100mg 10pk
Candy
Mocha Caramels Indica 100mg 10pk
by Chewee's
Product image for Cappuccino Caramels Indica 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Cappuccino Caramels Indica 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Product image for Classic Caramel Sativa 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Classic Caramel Sativa 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Product image for Classic Caramel Sativa 50mg 10-pack
Candy
Classic Caramel Sativa 50mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Product image for Mocha Caramels Sativa 100mg 10pk
Candy
Mocha Caramels Sativa 100mg 10pk
by Chewee's
Product image for Classic Caramel Indica 50mg 10-pack
Candy
Classic Caramel Indica 50mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Product image for Classic Caramel Indica 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Classic Caramel Indica 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
THC 100%
Product image for Caramel Apple Sativa 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Caramel Apple Sativa 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
THC 100%