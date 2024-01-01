We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Chewee's
Handcrafted Infused Caramels
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Chewee's products
12 products
Candy
Sea Salt Caramels Indica 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
THC 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Sea Salt Caramels Sativa 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
THC 100%
Candy
Cappuccino Caramels Sativa 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Candy
Caramel Apple Indica 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Candy
Mocha Caramels Indica 100mg 10pk
by Chewee's
Candy
Cappuccino Caramels Indica 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Candy
Classic Caramel Sativa 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Candy
Classic Caramel Sativa 50mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Candy
Mocha Caramels Sativa 100mg 10pk
by Chewee's
Candy
Classic Caramel Indica 50mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
Candy
Classic Caramel Indica 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
THC 100%
Candy
Caramel Apple Sativa 100mg 10-pack
by Chewee's
THC 100%
