Chronic Candy officially launched in 1998, back when weed was illegal & regulations were strict. We were one of the first companies to pioneer the trails of the industry. Chronic Candy started because we wanted to find a way to get the medicinal benefits without getting high, our answer was CBD. Our original hemp candy was popular amidst the cannabis culture, as we were the first product to have a taste & effect similar to “chronic”. We started out traveling to festivals & events, stopping by smoke shops along the way. During the first several years we had to drive across the country to get the word out about our new product. We had a delivery van wrapped with custom graphics, our logo surrounded by a bunch of luscious cannabis plants. Keep in mind that we’re driving this van around the country in the late 90’s / early 2000’s before the wave of legalization. The main ingredient in our product is hemp derived CBD, which makes them perfectly legal. Due to the nature of our company it was still nerve-racking driving across the highly regulated states. Regardless, we still managed to tour across the country several times & create a known presence at hundreds of festivals & events. CBD has been the key ingredient in Chronic Candy since the beginning. Originally we used CBD derived from hempseed oil, potency ranged from 30-40% which allowed us to create low dose CBD edibles. The lollipop was the original Chronic Candy, a small 10mg lollipop that tasted of “chronic” – we’ve also done sodas, ice-cream, topicals & much more. The legalization of the cannabis & hemp industries has allowed for innovation in CBD extraction to advance dramatically. Pure CBD isolation is now possible through advanced methods of distillation. We’ve teamed up with Isodiol to supply us with the highest quality 99.9% CBD available on the market. This method of extraction creates a pure CBD product with almost 100% potency. Using 99.9% CBD isolate we’re able to infuse our products with higher doses to meet the various needs of people across the country. We’ve also introduced an entire new line of products ; beverages, edibles, pet care & topicals. All of our products are made with 99.9% CBD isolate, a naturally derived product from hemp.