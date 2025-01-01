[Compatible with 510 Thread Battery]

Juicy, rich peach flavor with unmistakable candylike sweetness. You don't have to shake the tree to find uplifting cerebral effect paired with body relaxation. Our universally sized cartridges vaporize our blends of 100% cannabinoids and terpenes, providing long lasting performance, clean flavors, and leak resistance. Perfect for poolside hanging or poolside dreaming.



Peach Ringz is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Marionberry with OG Eddy to produce a sweet flavor and aroma of sugary peach candy with hints of diesel. The effects from this strain begin with a mildly euphoric head high, which is followed by a relaxing sensation that melts from head to toe.

read more