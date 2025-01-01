About this product
City Trees Peach Ringz Cartridge 0.8g
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:ParanoidDry mouthDizzy
- Feelings:FocusedHappyTingly
- Helps with:AnxietyStressDepression
- Terpenes:LimoneneCaryophylleneLinalool
Peach Ringz effects are mostly calming.
Peach Ringz potency is higher THC than average.
Peach Ringz is a hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Marionberry with Eddy OG, and like their candy namesake, these verdant buds shine bright with trichomes. Reviewers on Leafly say Peach Ringz makes them feel happy, focused, and tingly. Peach Ringz has 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain ideal for moderately experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene; the nose is tropical and with a sweet peach flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of depression, stress, and anxiety. The original breeder of Peach Ringz is Dying Breed Seeds.
