  Marionberry Kush
Like the fruit it is named for, Marionberry Kush is a delicious hybrid bred by Heroes of the Farm. A well-balanced cross of Raspberry Kush and Space Queen that puts off a full spectrum of fruity flavors, Marionberry Kush closely resembles her genetic “sister” Cinderella 99. There are six main phenotypes of Marionberry that all show a range of fruit flavors like passionfruit and raspberry. The aroma is smooth, sweet, and earthy with a sour twist. The effects are pronounced and uplift the mind almost immediately and then slowly relax the body without putting you to sleep

105 people reported 738 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 63%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 37%
Creative 31%
Stress 35%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 24%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 21%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%
Paranoid 1%

Lineage

First strain parent
Raspberry Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Marionberry Kush

New Strains Alert: Conspiracy Kush, Starfighter, Sour Jack, Aurora Borealis, and Marionberry Kush
