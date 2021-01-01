About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

_____



Gelato #41 (Sunset Sherbert x Thin Mint Cookies) is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid with a potent sativa edge. The odor is rich with orange-citrus and pine, and even has hints of mint. The taste is even fruitier, with a tangy, orange flavor, and a pleasant mint-chocolate aftertaste. Reviewers have reported stress and pain relieving characteristics, as well as a trippy euphoria with heightened focus.