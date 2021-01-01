Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
Gelato #41 (Sunset Sherbert x Thin Mint Cookies) is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid with a potent sativa edge. The odor is rich with orange-citrus and pine, and even has hints of mint. The taste is even fruitier, with a tangy, orange flavor, and a pleasant mint-chocolate aftertaste. Reviewers have reported stress and pain relieving characteristics, as well as a trippy euphoria with heightened focus.
Gelato #41 effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
