About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Gelato #41 (Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Cookies) is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid with a potent sativa edge. The odor is rich with orange-citrus and pine, and even has hints of mint. The taste is even fruitier, with a tangy, orange flavor, and a pleasant mint-chocolate aftertaste. Reviewers have reported stress and pain relieving characteristics, as well as a trippy euphoria with heightened focus.