Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath is an award-winning strain that produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects.