Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Runtz (Zkittles X Gelato) has a sweet, fruity, candy-like scent and taste like a spectrum of color. This strain derives its name from the candy and has a terpene profile that creates a strikingly similar nose. The flavor profile of Runtz doesn’t stray far from its name or scent as it’s also quite sweet and leaves a tropical yet earthen aftertaste. Reviewers have reported Runtz’s ability to create a high that’s both euphoric and relaxing, so effects are often felt in both the head and body.
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
_____
Runtz (Zkittles X Gelato) has a sweet, fruity, candy-like scent and taste like a spectrum of color. This strain derives its name from the candy and has a terpene profile that creates a strikingly similar nose. The flavor profile of Runtz doesn’t stray far from its name or scent as it’s also quite sweet and leaves a tropical yet earthen aftertaste. Reviewers have reported Runtz’s ability to create a high that’s both euphoric and relaxing, so effects are often felt in both the head and body.
Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
385 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!