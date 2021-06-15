Loading…
Claybourne Co.

Runtz (14g) - Small Buds

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces

Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
Runtz (Zkittles X Gelato) has a sweet, fruity, candy-like scent and taste like a spectrum of color. This strain derives its name from the candy and has a terpene profile that creates a strikingly similar nose. The flavor profile of Runtz doesn’t stray far from its name or scent as it’s also quite sweet and leaves a tropical yet earthen aftertaste. Reviewers have reported Runtz’s ability to create a high that’s both euphoric and relaxing, so effects are often felt in both the head and body.

Runtz effects

385 people told us about effects:
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
