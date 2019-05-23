About this product
Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.
Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.
Sweeties is an Indica Dominant Hybrid that’s a complex cross between The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, called "White Tahoe Cookies," that is then crossed with Faceoff BX1. This flavorful strain is sweet and fruity, with notes of honey and herbs when ground. Those lucky enough to get their hands on this strain have shared that it quickly brings on an uplifting euphoria that is long-lasting and powerful, offering an elevated mind and creative thinking. After time, the uplifting euphoria gives way to a relaxing and gentle body buzz.
A collaboration project between Archive Seed Bank and Kush for Breakfast, Sweeties is the result of a cross between The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, that was then bred with Face Off Bx1. With so many powerful influences, Sweeties ranges in smells from sweet, ginger, honey, and lemon, to a full-faced OG fuel. Phenos range in color from dark to light green with purple and magenta hues, for beautifully colored colas that offer a euphoric, feel-good high great for a lazy Saturday afternoon.
