We are a family owned and operated garden of dedicated and experienced indoor growers, who’s passion for our craft knows no bounds. We firmly believe quality is more than just a term found in a mission statement, we believe it is an action. As such, we work hard 365 days a year to ensure all of our products are individually hand watered, packaged, slow cured and harvested weekly to ensure a consistently clean, tasty and fresh product in every Cliffside Cannabis package.
Wookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with The White and Chemdawg 91. Wookies produces euphoric and relaxing effects that promote creativity. This strain is known for having a flavorful terpene profile that is minty and musky. Wookies is not to be confused with Wookie – an entirely different strain with different lineage.
