The Hemp Industry’s Trusted Source for Quality Hemp Genetics
Clone Connect products
12 products
Flower
Suver Haze Ultra Premium CBD Flower
by Clone Connect
Flower
Lifter Ultra Premuim CBD Flower
by Clone Connect
Seeds
Berry Blossom CBD Hemp Seeds
by Clone Connect
Seeds
Merlot CBD Hemp Seeds
by Clone Connect
Flower
Special Sauce CBD Flower
by Clone Connect
Seeds
Matterhorn CBG Hemp Seeds
by Clone Connect
Flower
Bubba Kush CBD Flower
by Clone Connect
Flower
Elektra CBD Flower
by Clone Connect
Flower
Hawaiian Haze Ultra Premium CBD Flower
by Clone Connect
Flower
The Remedy CBD Flower
by Clone Connect
Flower
Golden Berry CBD Flower
by Clone Connect
Flower
White CBG Flower
by Clone Connect
Catalog