Cloud 8 2ML PRO Disposable - Delta-8 - Hippie Crasher

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Embrace your free-spirited nature with our Hippie Crasher Delta 8 THC Disposable. Experience the groovy vibes and indulge in the sweet and fruity flavors that will transport you back to the era of peace and love. With delightful hints of nuttiness and a refreshing minty finish, this cartridge offers a unique twist to your vaping experience, making each puff a journey to remember.

Crafted for ultimate satisfaction, our premium disposable vape delivers a smooth and satisfying session, enhancing your journey into a groovy state of mind. Feel the harmonious effects take over, promoting a sense of relaxation and joy. The perfect balance of nostalgia, sweetness, and refreshing flavors encapsulates the spirit of the '60s, bringing you a taste of that iconic era with every inhale.

Discover the perfect blend of flavor and sensation with our Hippie Crasher Delta 8 THC Disposable. Order now and let your inner hippie soar as you ignite your senses and savor the captivating essence of this extraordinary strain. Get ready to embark on a delightful journey of sweet, fruity, nutty, and minty bliss.

About this strain

Hippie Crasher, aka Hippy Crasher, is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Willie Nelson x Wedding Cake. Hippie Crasher is 27% THC and 1% CBG, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers, but maybe not hippies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hippie Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Always Growing Genetics, Hippie Crasher features flavors like ammonia, mint, and vanilla. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Hippie Crasher typically ranges from $50–$75. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hippie Crasher, before let us know! Leave a review.


About this brand

Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
