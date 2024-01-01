Cloud 8 - Delta 8 Dab Sauce - 2 Gram - Hippie Crasher
About this product
About this strain
Hippie Crasher, aka Hippy Crasher, is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross of Wedding Crasher x Kush Mints. Hippie Crasher is 27% THC and 1% CBG, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers, but maybe not hippies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hippie Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Hippie Crasher features flavors like ammonia, mint, and vanilla. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Hippie Crasher typically ranges from $50–$75. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hippie Crasher, before let us know! Leave a review.