Cloud 8 - Delta 8 Dab Sauce - 2 Gram - Hippie Crasher

by Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
Strain rating:
Unleash your inner free spirit with Hippie Crasher Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC Dab Sauce! Immerse yourself in the groovy vibes of this unique blend that brings the essence of peace and love into every dab. Embrace the sweet and fruity notes that burst with each inhale, tantalizing your taste buds and lifting your spirits. Enhanced by the euphoric effects of Delta-8 THC, Hippie Crasher offers a truly uplifting and blissful experience.

Feel your mind roam free and your creativity flow as you dive into this delightful dabbing experience. Whether you're jamming at a festival, hanging out with friends, or simply enjoying a laid-back moment at home, Hippie Crasher is the perfect companion for any adventure. Its potent and smooth effects ensure that you stay in the groove, embracing every moment with joy and relaxation.

Elevate your dab game with Cloud 8's premium Hippie Crasher Dab Sauce, crafted to perfection for those who seek both quality and a unique experience. Each dab promises a journey into the heart of the hippie spirit, blending nostalgia with modern euphoria. Get in touch with your inner hippie and discover the true essence of Delta-8 THC. Order now and elevate your experience today, letting Hippie Crasher transport you to a world of peace, love, and unparalleled bliss. Embrace the groovy vibes and savor the harmony and happiness that await with every dab!

Hippie Crasher, aka Hippy Crasher, is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross of Wedding Crasher x Kush Mints. Hippie Crasher is 27% THC and 1% CBG, making this cannabis strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers, but maybe not hippies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hippie Crasher when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Hippie Crasher features flavors like ammonia, mint, and vanilla. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Hippie Crasher typically ranges from $50–$75. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hippie Crasher, before let us know! Leave a review.


Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC
Cloud 8 stands at the forefront of the cannabis industry, earning acclaim for its hemp-derived Delta-8 THC offerings crafted exclusively from organic, domestically grown hemp. These products embody a commitment to both purity and potency. Cloud 8 sets an unparalleled standard in the realm of Delta-8 THC products, ensuring remarkable consistency and potency.

Every item undergoes meticulous testing, both in-house and through third-party DEA-accredited labs, guaranteeing customers an experience marked by reliability and cleanliness. Focused on innovation and excellence, Cloud 8 proudly presents a diverse selection of vapes, edibles, and organic flower, each distinguished by its effectiveness and purity.

The commitment of Cloud 8 is to deliver Delta-8 THC products that are effective, reliable, and pure, crafted with all-natural botanical blends to be the finest in the market, and held to the highest of industry standards.

Rise above the rest with Cloud 8 Delta-8 THC at www.cloud8delta8.com and select retailers across the nation.
