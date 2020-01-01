 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Cloud 9 Confectionery

Branded into the soul of Cloud 9 Confectionery is a commitment. A commitment to continue to be Oregon’s most trusted source for safe, effective and delicious cannabis edibles. From the first to the last bite, you’ll have a heavenly experience that will leave you craving even more. Divider Cloud 9 Confectionery uses the world’s highest quality cannabis oil, organic ingredients and sublime recipes. Our edibles are known from the highest reaches of the Himalayas to the deepest valleys of the moon. So go ahead, come munch with us.

Available in

United States, Washington