This pure indica from Afghanistan was introduced to Northern California by breeder Tom Hill in the late 1970s. Deep Chunk combines a relatively short flowering time with exceptional resin production. It is often found with hints of purple or deep reds in the tight, compact flowers. The aroma of this stout, broad-leafed plant is regularly described with flavors of earth, hash, chocolate, and pine. Classified by many as "old school," Deep Chunk is sure to induce feelings of nostalgia that coincide with its ability to relieve ailments such as insomnia, digestive issues, and chronic pain.