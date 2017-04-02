ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 57 reviews

Pure Afghan

Pure Afghan

The Pure Afghan is an exclusive landrace from the Mazar I Sharif region of Afghanistan. This is one of the only DNA Genetics strains that is bred outside of Holland and are from a fresh seed stock. A rare and rewarding high for the proud cannabis connoisseur.

 

 

 

Effects

Relaxed 75%
Sleepy 54%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 34%
Hungry 34%
Stress 52%
Pain 47%
Insomnia 43%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

57

cococarlos
Member since 2015
If you are looking for your new favorite strain GET THIS. FOR REAL. YOU WILL BE MIND BLOWN. LITERALLY. You can't even describe the feeling it's so high and intense. & KEEP IN MIND; I am on pain killers DUE to RA. VERY HIGH tolerance. & this knocked me on my ass and I'm a stoner all day all night.
Aroused Creative Euphoric Relaxed Tingly
MzTrillz
Member since 2016
Bedrobinol 17% THC < 1% CBD This strain makes me forget this issues of daily life and allows me to breathe again literally. It makes me calm and relaxed while, focusing on daily tasks. It also helps with pain and stomach issues from fibromyalgia
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Happy
h1ghasg1raff3nuts
Member since 2014
As a first grow I killed this plant 3 times, still yielded an ounce. Tasty big earthy buds. Cashed my eyes, made me want to stuff my face and be productive. Everyone I've smoked up really enjoys the high.
Creative Energetic Focused Hungry Uplifted
macNcheesed
Member since 2015
Do not wake and bake with this! The only time you'll leave your bed is to go grab more munchies. Great for a lazy day or for a relaxing night. A very strong, heavy high. Great body high for pain. Brings a warm happy calm with it. Sticky, green bud with pale orange hairs. Smells of sour
Happy Hungry Relaxed Tingly Uplifted
grenada
Member since 2010
Superb bud. The high doesn't end for a while, its an all day high.
Euphoric Sleepy
Photos

Lineage

Afghani
Strain
Pure Afghan
Purple People Eater
child

Products with Pure Afghan

