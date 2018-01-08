About this product

Coast created a new preroll called Leaflettes, using proprietary filters and precision-rolling technology for a consistent, smooth, and mindful cannabis experience. This pre-roll is made with 100% natural cannabis, no fillers or pesticides; blended to perfection by curating terpene profiles and cannabinoid content to gently deliver the elevated, yet mindful effect you want. Each tins comes with 7 leaflettes (prerolls), totaling 4.5-5 grams of cannabis.

Our Excite blend was developed with cannabinoids and terpenoids that lift your mood and energize your body. We combine Limonene and Pinene to increase your energy level, heighten your focus, and enhance sensory experiences. Supplemental compounds like Humelene provide pain relief and improve terpenoid absorption in your body, giving you that little boost you need to get moving.



Excite & Delight

Want a kick of good, positive energy with no amped up frenzy? Our Excite blend delivers just the right amount of fuel to get you going any way you want.

Find your comfort zone



Coast 100% cannabis Leaflettes deliver precision-rolled, smooth-draw goodness in curated blends that balance terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Everyone experiences Coast a little differently. You might want to try up to half at first, take a break, then see if you’ve reached your perfect place. Cheers!