Apple Tartz is a cross of Runtz and Apple Fritter genetics. It has sharp gassy and cinnamon spice flavors accompanied by sweet aromas of tart sour apple, cream, and berry. This cultivar is a treat for the mind and body with possible euphoric, balanced effects that may leave you relaxed, focused, and thoughtful. Social butterflies will delight in its chatty, clear-headed qualities, making it a perfect choice for both morning wake and bake and afternoon gatherings.



THC: 28%

Genetics: Runtz x Apple Fritter

Breeder: Clearwater Genetics

Type: Hybrid

Lead Terps: β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

