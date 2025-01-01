One of Coastal Sun's community favorites, Sour Strawberry packs an impressive mix of flavor and potency. Upon opening the jar, a fruity and tangy blast of aromas smacks you in the face, and the smoke tastes just as delightful. Don't let the delicious flavors fool you; Sour Strawberry can hold its own with potency as well, normally testing around 30% THC!

THC: 30%

Genetics: Strawberry Banana x Chemdog

Breeder: BushyOldGrower

Type: Sativa

Lead Terps: Mycrene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

read more