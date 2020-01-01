We started Coirganix because we see the value that coconut coir delivers to growers of all kinds. Coconut coir is an earth friendly, natural product that enhances soil in a way that addresses one of our future’s key issues: how to utilize water more effectively and efficiently. The quality coir that we’ve become familiar with offers this. Add to this an approach that focuses on solutions to industry needs from berry growing (reducing dependency on fungicides) to horticulture (better root growth and water uptake) and hydroponics in a region of the country not yet too familiar with what coir can do and you have our reasons for launching Coirganix.