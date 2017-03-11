3 Layer Cake Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pink Cookies effects
94 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
29% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
