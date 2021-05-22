Wedding Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This epic combination produces a strain known for its sweet flavor profile, smooth smoke, and arousing effects. Consumers say Wedding Cake will make you feel blissful and happy upon your first hit. Eventually you'll feel a tingling sensation melt through your body, eliminating stress and leaving you in an uninhibited mood. Wedding Gelato features an earthy flavor and aroma that is sweet like vanilla with spicy undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, fatigue, and low libido. According to growers, Wedding Gelato flowers into small and lumpy buds with green foliage, bright orange hairs, and a tiny dusting of trichomes. This strain was originally bred by Royal Queen Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Gelato before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.