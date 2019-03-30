Concrete Jungle - Infused Pre Roll - SUNDAE DRIVER x KUSH MINTS x OREGON GRAPE
Our Party Mix infused pre-rolls are rolled with well-cured cannabis flower from Top-shelf Oregon producers, painted with small-batch live resin and then rolled in kief. This party product can get you equally pumped up as it could help you wind down.
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
Our goal is to provide you with premium extracts, at an affordable cost. We do small batch, limited runs with high-quality flower. As native Oregonians, we strive to set industry standards with Pacific Northwest energy.