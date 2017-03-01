About this strain
El Jefe, also known as "Jefe OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Abusive OG and Rare Dankness #1. This strain delivers a powerful and relaxing high that you can feel throughout your mind and body. El Jefe offers an earthy, lemon aroma with undertones of spice. Medical marijuana patients choose El Jefe to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia.
El Jefe effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
