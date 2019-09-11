About this product
Gary Payton has a strong gas aroma with a super-smooth burnt rubber finish. Gary is known for its dense dark purple and green buds with fiery orange hairs.
About this strain
A collab between Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics, Gary Payton is a highly coveted hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies cultivar and named after the NBA Hall of Famer. Combining the Y and Snowman breeds a potent, flavorful, and colorful strain. It has high amounts of THC and almost no CBD, and middle-of-the-road effects that provide an even-keeled experience.
Gary Payton effects
Reported by real people like you
110 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
30% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cookies Canada
From our humble beginnings in a San Francisco Sunset District garage, we have always been dedicated to premium genetics that look, smell, and taste like nothing else. Cookies has strived towards a singular vision to produce world-class cannabis and cannabis products at the highest quality standards. Cookies is curated for the connoisseur.