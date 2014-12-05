About this product
Emerald Cup Finalist,
(8th Place, Hydrocarbon Concentrate, 2021)
Tasting Notes: Vibrant Jasmine Haze
Total Terps: 10.00%
About this strain
Medusa
Medusa mixes smooth, sweet flavors with an earthy aroma of fresh blueberries to create a compelling hybrid. Using their strain Misty, Nirvana Seeds has developed a strong mix of sedating body effects with balanced and clear cerebral activity. Medical consumers appreciate Medusa’s ability to combat sleep issues and body pains.
Medusa effects
54 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Creative
33% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
24% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
Cosmic Live Resin
Cosmic stands with the legacy operators that built this industry. We source only the finest fresh frozen from small, family-owned Mendocino farms and cryogenically process it to preserve the full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids. From strain selection to final packaging, we create all our products as a full-circle seed-to-sale collaboration with our farmers.