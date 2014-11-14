About this strain
Rug Burn OG
Rug Burn OG took 3rd place for hybrids at the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup. By crossing Ghost OG with Rare Dankness #1, Rare Dankness Seeds has created a pungent flavor mix of sour citrus and hints of diesel that sting the senses. Though listed as an indica-leaning hybrid, Rug Burn provides an uplifting effect that helped it make its way onto High Times’ list of “Earth’s Strongest Strains 2014.”
Rug Burn OG effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!