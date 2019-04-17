Loading…
Logo for the brand Coyote King Farms

Coyote King Farms

Candy Apple

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Candy Apple effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
27% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
ADD/ADHD
27% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!