Garanimals
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Garanimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Garanimals is camouflaged with purple and green while dense trichomes provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
Granimals effects
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
