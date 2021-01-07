About this product

This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Garanimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Garanimals is camouflaged with purple and green while dense trichomes provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.