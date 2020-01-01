 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CraftGrow Collection

About CraftGrow Collection

We believe there is a place for producers big and small in the cannabis sector, and are putting action to our words. Our approach with CraftGrow and Spectrum Cannabis is to establish a diverse online marketplace for legal medical cannabis products. People can seamlessly access Canada’s leading cannabis brands with one medical document rather than being tied to a single producer. For new producers, having access to the largest group of registered patients in the country can go a long way towards building brand awareness. It is also our way of supporting expedited speed to market for newly licensed producers. CraftGrow partnerships represent a win-win-win model for Canadian patients, the CraftGrow partners, and Canopy Growth.